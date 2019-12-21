MONTREAL -- Montreal police are calling the death of a man in Rosemont-Petit-Patrie on Saturday night suspicious.

A phone call was made at 7:35 p.m. reporting a dead body in an apartment on Charlemagne Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 49-year-old victim’s body with traces of violence on it. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the victim’s roommate was the one who found them.

Charlemagne is closed between Masson and Laurier while police conduct their investigation.