Police brutality protesters take to downtown Montreal streets
Montreal police brutality protest 2019 (photo: Max Harrold / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 6:16PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 7:21PM EDT
Protesters are taking to downtown Montreal streets Friday night for the annual police brutality protest.
The demonstration started with speeches at 6 p.m. at Norman Bethune Square, at the corner of Guy St. and de Maisonneuve Blvd., before setting off on a march through the streets.
A few hundred activists are rallying against cases where they say police officers use excessive force, in particular against marginalized individuals and communities.
They also say they are seeking justice in the case of Nicholas Gibbs, who was fatally shot by Montreal police in August. BEI investigators determined that officers clearly violated regulations in that and other altercations.
At last year’s anti-police brutality rally, four people were injured and three were arrested as police in riot gear used tear gas and pepper spray to push back crowds of 200 to 300 people. The windows of at least one business were smashed. Projectiles, including firecrackers, were also launched.
