Protesters are taking to downtown Montreal streets Friday night for the annual police brutality protest.

The demonstration started with speeches at 6 p.m. at Norman Bethune Square, at the corner of Guy St. and de Maisonneuve Blvd., before setting off on a march through the streets.



A few hundred activists are rallying against cases where they say police officers use excessive force, in particular against marginalized individuals and communities.





A few hundred people gathered at Norman Bethune Square to protest police brutality; they’re expected to march in streets soon. #cobp ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zt6OAazfVs — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) March 15, 2019

On the move now turning east on Sherbrooke at Guy #manifencours ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/joJ6y0GwYT — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) March 15, 2019



They also say they are seeking justice in the case of Nicholas Gibbs, who was fatally shot by Montreal police in August. BEI investigators determined that officers clearly violated regulations in that and other altercations.

At last year’s anti-police brutality rally, four people were injured and three were arrested as police in riot gear used tear gas and pepper spray to push back crowds of 200 to 300 people. The windows of at least one business were smashed. Projectiles, including firecrackers, were also launched.



