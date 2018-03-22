

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal will pay $75,000 to four people who were subjected to excessive force by the former police officer who became infamous as “Agent 728.”

Stephanie Trudeau was convicted in February of 2016 of assault in connection to an incident in a Plateau-Mont-Royal apartment on Oct. 2, 2012. That night, Trudeau’s violent arrest of Rudi Ochietti was captured on camera.

Ochietti and Serge Lavoie, Simon Page and Karen Molina sued the city in civil court, asking for damages of $395,000. The case was due to be heard in February.

Trudeau was given a one-year suspended sentence and 60 hours of community service after being found guilty of assault while arresting Lavoie.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said settling out of court with the four was “the best thing to do.”

In October, Quebec’s Police Ethics Committee found Trudeau guilty of five counts of misconduct stemming from another 2012 arrest. The committee said Trudeau had used ethnic slurs and put the health and safety of Julian Menezes at risk. In January, 2017, Quebec’s Human Rights Commission awarded Menezes $40,000, saying he had been the victim of racial profiling.