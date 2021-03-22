MONTREAL -- Police in Laval handed out 130 tickets and arrested two people Sunday night after an illegal gathering of more than 200 youths in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons off Highway 13 South in Laval.

About 35 Laval and Surete du Quebec police officers arrived on the scene around 8:00 p.m. after receiving several calls for a gathering.

Police told CTV News they had to create a blockade to prevent the cars from leaving.

The police intervention lasted about two hours. Around 10 p.m., all the youths had left the scene.

Lt. Gignac mentioned that this area was problematic last summer due to car races or drivers "drifting" in the parking lots. Without being planned, the operation allowed police officers to demonstrate that this type of gathering would not be tolerated this year.

-- With files from CTV Montreal's Iman Kassam and The Canadian Press.