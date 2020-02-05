MONTREAL -- Police in Quebec are looking for more potential victims of two men arrested multiple times on charges related to assault and pimping.

The investigators have reason to believe these men might have more victims in Quebec and Alberta.

Vincent-Olivier Marcheterre and Antoni Proietti appeared Wednesday at the Gatineau Courthouse to face eight counts, including human trafficking, material benefits, procuring, sexual assault and assault for events that allegedly occurred in 2011 and 2012. The victim, police say, was 20 years old.

The men are currently incarcerated following an arrest on July 27, 2018 by members of the integrated squad for the fight against sexual exploitation (EILP) on similar charges, this time related to four other victims between 20 and 25 years old. The events allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2018.

They also appeared on June 7, 2019, on more charges from the same time period and are related to a fifth victim who was 18 years old at the time.

Marcheterre, 34, is 6’2’’ tall, weighs 205 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. Proietti, 29, is 6’ tall, weighs 215 lbs. and has blond hair and blue eyes. Both have multiple tattoos.

Anyone who may have been a victim or knows a potential victim of Marcheterre and Proietti is asked to visit their local police station or call 911 to file an official complaint or make a statement.