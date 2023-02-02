Police believe man arrested on luring, child pornography charges may have had other victims

BREAKING | Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024

The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during question period, Jan. 31, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes

Australia is removing the monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's new $5 bill will feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Fatal crash in south London

    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

    The area of Bostwick Road and Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ont. remain closed on Feb. 1, 2023 as police respond to a serious evening collision. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

  • WATCH: Willie predicts an early spring

    Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring! The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning spring is on the way.

