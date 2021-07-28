MONTREAL -- Montreal police believe a body pulled from the waters near a Hydro-Quebec generating station in the Rivière des Prairies Wednesday morning could possibly be that of a suspect wanted in the city's 13th homicide of the year.

Police are still waiting for the remains to be officially identified.

According to police, a 911 call was placed between 8 and 9 a.m. by workers at the dam, located on the river between Montreal and Laval, who discovered the body.

Navdeep Ghotra was accused of killing his wife, 32-year-old Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur, whose body was found in her apartment on July 19. A manhunt had been ongoing since her killing.

An autopsy is being performed following the discovery of the body.

-- With files from CTV Montreal's Joe Lofaro