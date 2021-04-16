MONTREAL -- Inspectors from the Montreal police hate crimes unit are seeking the public's help to identify a young white male caught on surveillance video shooting an air gun at a mosque earlier this month.

The incident happened on April 6 at 7 p.m. at the Centre Communautaire Islamique Assahaba, on Belanger St. in Rosemont.

Images of the shooting were captured by the mosque's surveillance camera.

Police say the suspect is a male, approximately 18 years old, with white skin and brown hair.

At the time of the event, the individual had his face covered by a blue surgical mask and was dressed in a black hoodie with a yellow logo on his chest. He was also wearing grey jogging pants, grey sneakers with black laces and white soles, and a black and grey backpack.

The suspect was travelling on foot and ran from the scene toward 23rd Avenue after firing his weapon.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or by filling out a reporting form available at infocrimemontreal.ca.

Rewards of up to $2,000 can be given for information leading to the arrest of suspects.