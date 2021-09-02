MONTREAL -- Quebec police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a case of intimidation and assault of a teenager in Sainte-Thérèse, in the Laurentians.

On Aug. 11, three men approached the teenager, who was walking in the Mayer St. area. The teenager says two of the three suspects were very insistent towards her.

The victim, who managed to leave the scene, captured part of the interaction on video. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has released the video on their YouTube page and asks anyone who recognizes the subjects by voice or appearance to contact them.

The first suspect is described as being approximately 20 years old and has a height of roughly 5’3” or 5’4” (1.6 or 1.63 metres). He is heavyset, with dark wavy hair, a beard, and a tanned complexion. At the time of the reported incident, he was wearing black jogging pants with zippered pockets and embossment on the thighs, as well as a white t-shirt and a hoodie.

The second suspect is described as being in his twenties, and is approximately 5'10” (1.78 metres). He is thin, with dark hair and a tanned complexion. He has a tattoo of a tear under one eye, and two lines of writing tattooed on his right hand. At the time of the incident, he was wearing green camouflage pants and blue shoes with a white Under Armour logo and white soles.

Any information that could lead to the identification of these individuals should be shared with the SQ’s Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.