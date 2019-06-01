

CTV Montreal





The SPVM is seeking two suspects in an attack of an STM employee back in February.

The incident occurred on February 18 at around 5:45 p.m. outside a shop on Cote Vertu Boulevard in Ville St-Laurent.

The two men punched and kicked the bus driver in the head.

One man is 5'11" and 160 lbs, while the other is about 155 lbs.

Both speak French and are around 22 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or file the information online.