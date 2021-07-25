MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old man, whose family fears for his safety.

Andre Dupuis is 5'8" and weighs 170 pounds and was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a Riviere-des-Prairies bingo.

"He may have difficulty finding his way around," the SPVM said in a news release.

#Missing André Dupuis, 78 y/o, was last seen in Rivière-des-Prairies borough. The investigators have reasons to fear for his safety. Thank you for RT. ^RM pic.twitter.com/XWe71zbtO6 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) July 25, 2021

Dupuis speaks French and has blue eyes, grey hair and wears glasses.

He is often at the Repentigny Marina and Pointe-aux-Trembles bingo.

He drives a 2012 grey Dodge Journey with plates reading J29 XFQ.

Those with information on Dupuis's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the SPVM's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.