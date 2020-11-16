MONTREAL -- The Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old man who is the subject of an arrest warrant for allegedly possessing and selling drugs.

Jessy Duval has white skin, stands 5'7" and weighs about 154 lbs. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and speaks French.

Duval also has several tattoos, including a hand with a gun, a woman's face, and a diamond on his left arm and hand. He also has a skull on his right arm and lettering on his right hand, and a gun on his chest.

Police think he may be in the Sherbrooke area, given that he has family there.

Anyone with information on Duval's whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or the Longueuil police's anonymous line at 450-646-8500.