Police ask for help to find 15-year-old Montreal boy

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate 15-year-old Steven Marakot, who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on June 29 in the Villeray-St-Michel-Parc Extension borough.

Marakot weighs around 165 lbs (75 kilograms), stands at 5'7" (1.7 metres), has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a sweater.

Marakot lives with a form of non-verbal autism and struggles to form complete sentences. Police say he may be able to provide his name and address in writing.

Police say he may be getting around on public transit.

Anyone with information on Marakot's location should call 911 or contact their local police station.