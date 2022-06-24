Police ask for help finding non-verbal 15-year-old boy missing from Saint-Leonard

Police are looking for a teenage boy with "cognitive difficulties" who can't communicate verbally and who went missing from a Saint-Leonard park midday on Friday.

Steven Marakot, 15, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on June 24 at Coubertin Park in Saint-Leonard.

He was on foot and could be "confused and disoriented," Montreal police said. They're worried for his safety since he can't speak.

He's described as an Asian boy with dark brown hair and eyes, five foot six and 165 pounds.

He's wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

"He likes to frequent restaurants like Tim Hortons and McDonald's and shopping malls," police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 to report his whereabouts.