MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking the public to help look for a 17-year-old boy whose family fears for his safety.

Brandon McDonald is missing from his home in Prévost, where he was last seen on Aug. 12. He could be in the area of Montreal or Kahnawake, police said in a release.

He's described as 5 feet four inches, 160 pounds, with shaved brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his chin, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees McDonald is asked to call 911. Another option is to make an anonymous call to a Sûreté du Québec tip line at 1-800 659-4264.