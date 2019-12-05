SHERBROOKE -- Two men and one woman were arrested during two police raids Thursday morning in Sherbrooke, about an hour-and-a-half away from Montreal.

Sherbrooke Police say after a few weeks of investigation, searches were carried out in homes on Hocquart Street and 7th Avenue South, in the city's east end.

Money, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized.

The two men, aged 46 and 49, and a 50-year-old woman are expected to be charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as the trafficking and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Sherbrooke police say all investigative tools were used in this case and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) K-9 squad assisted municipal officers.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Dec. 5, 2019.