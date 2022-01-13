MONTREAL -- Police have arrested a man in alleged connection to the murder of Éric Francis De Souza, who was shot dead in a Brossard mall restaurant in 2019.

De Souza was reportedly shot while sitting in the Quartier Dix30 restaurant with friends on May 10, 2019 after a gunman entered and opened fire in his direction.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle that was later found burned-out on Highway 30.

Laval's Joshua Sarroino, 27, will face charges of first-degree murder by videoconference. He is presently detained in the Bordeaux Prison following firearm charges.

He was arrested by Quebec's organized crime squad, led by the provincial police, the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

According to them, Sarroino allegedly "occupied an important role" in what's referred to as the "grandparents scheme."

In the scheme, people would collect the names of elderly people in the United States for fraudsters to call and demand urgent payments under the guise that the money would go to a family member in need.