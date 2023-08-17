Police arrest 3rd teenage suspect in attack on 15-year-old girl in Lachine

Montreal police say a third teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery and assault on a 15-year-old girl that was filmed in a video and later shared on social media.

The altercation happened on Aug. 13 in Lachine around 5 p.m. near the corner of 12th Avenue and Notre-Dame Street. Two other suspects — 15-year-old girls — were arrested Tuesday night.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said a third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested Wednesday night and is expected to appear in youth court. The third suspect allegedly stole the victim's cellphone while she was being beaten by the two teenagers who were arrested earlier this week.

A video of the assault was shared on Facebook.

SECOND ASSAULT IN LASALLE

Police also allege that the third suspect in the alleged assault also attacked a 14-year-old boy in a separate incident in LaSalle and stole his scooter.

"The victim was punched several times during this second attack, which was also filmed and shared on social networks," police said in the release.

A Montreal police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing in both cases and the case has not yet been handed over to prosecutors.