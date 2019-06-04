

Staff, CTV Montreal





As many as 235 police officers conducted drug raids throughout the province Tuesday, seizing counterfeit Xanax, cocaine and synthetic drugs.

Starting at 5 a.m., officers started fanning out, searching 12 different locations, in Montreal, Laval, and the north shore, continuing their work well into the evening. The raids were led by Laval police and carried out by a number of municipal forces and the Sureté du Quebec.

Police arrested 15 people on allegations they are connected to a criminal organization based in Laval. The organization is suspected of manufacturing, distributing and selling the drugs.

Police also seized about a dozen guns and a pill press machine.

The investigation began in February 2018 after the Canada Border Services Agency seized 200 parcels containing 200,000 counterfeit Xanax pills that were being sent to the United States, England, and Australia, explained Stephanie Bashara of the Laval police.

Tuesday's raids turned up methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, and copious amounts of cash.

Health Canada is reminding the public that buying fake Xanax or any other drugs off the street is risky because the pills could contain harmful or even deadly ingredients, even if they appear authentic.

Police say they’ll have more details Wednesday on the seizure and arrests.



- With a report by CTV Montreal's Jean-Luc Boulch