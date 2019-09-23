

CTV News Montreal staff





Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a 27-year-old Cote-St-Luc man who has been missing since Saturday.

Police say Simon Dayan was last seen leaving his family's home in Cote-St-Luc around 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 21). Such a prolonged absence is out of character for Dayan, investigators say, and they are worried for Dayan's safety.

Dayan stands five feet six inches tall, weighs 143 pounds, is white and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink baseball cap with a white logo, a grey cardigan, black jeans and white shoes, and was carrying a grey sports backpack. Investigators believe Dayan may be found at local synagogues, where he often spends time.

Anyone with information on Dayan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police department. Tips may also be provided anonymously to Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.