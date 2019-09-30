Laval police are searching for two suspects who they allege set fires outside of businesses in the Chomedey district last month.

The two men are wanted for allegedly setting three containers ablaze behind businesses located at 1636 Saint-Martin Blvd. W. on the evening of Aug. 27. Police say the men then fled on foot; their actions were captured by surveillance cameras.

One of the suspects is around 20 years old, slender and stands around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing grey shorts, white shoes and was carrying an orange backpack. The other suspect is around the same age, stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and has a stockier build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call Info-Ligne at 450-662-4636, or to call 911 noting the file number LVL 190827 077. Information may be provided confidentially.