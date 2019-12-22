MONTREAL -- The SPVM is investigating two attempted murders that occurred before closing time at two bars in Montreal.

A man was shot at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday during a fight on Notre-Dame St., near St-Laurent Blvd. in the Ville-Marie borough.

The victim was injured in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in a critical but stable condition. SPVM officers discovered the man lying on the ground after responding to the 911 call.

An hour earlier, police were called to the scene of another attempted murder, this time in a downtown bar. The 911 call came in around 2:20 a.m. to report a fight in a licensed establishment located on Robert-Bourrassa Blvd., near Maisonneuve Blvd.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was stabbed. He suffered upper body injuries, but his life is not in danger.

The police arrested two individuals on the spot, who will be interrogated Sunday.

A security perimeter has been established around the crime scene, and a forensic technician from the SPVM was called to the scene.

