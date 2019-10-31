MONTREAL - A day after a suspected member of the Hells Angels was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gym on Taschereau Blvd., Longueuil police canvassed the neighbourhood to reassure merchants and residents.

"We know that this type of incident can sometimes contribute to increased feelings of insecurity among some residents," the Service de police de l'agglomeration de Longueuil (SPAL) said in a statement Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, Roger Bishop, a 49-year-old man who has been linked to the Hells Angels in Quebec, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the World Gym on Taschereau Blvd. in the Brossard borough of Longueuil. A burned-out vehicle was found near the site of the shooting.

Police investigators would not confirm that Bishop was a Hells Angels associate, but did confirm that they believe the shooting was linked to organized crime.

The SPAL on Thursday also invited any residents shaken up by the shooting to contact the CLSC Samuel-de-Champlain (450-445-4452) or the Centre de crise l’Accès (450-679-8689) to talk about their concerns.