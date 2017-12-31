

The Canadian Press





It's a polar cold Sunday night of celebrations for New Year's Eve in Canada.

The cold snap sweeping the Canadian territory has forced several cities across the country to cancel their outdoor events.

Considering the wind chill, temperatures will feel like -35 degrees Celsius in both Montreal and Quebec City.

Weather services have issued warnings, especially among people with poor health and children, about the risk of frostbite.

The festivities will still take place despite the frigid temperatures -- in Montreal, they will take place in the Old Port.

This afternoon, a free feast was served to all visitors at Marché Bonsecours. Tourtière, pea soup and pouding chomeur -- a "poor man's dessert" -- were on the menu.

In the evening, a show will take place on the Jacques-Cartier Pier stage. Among the artists slated to appear are Garou, Vincent Vallières, Daniel Bélanger and Mes Aïeux. A firework display will highlight the arrival of 2018.

Late in the afternoon, the society for the celebration of Montreal's 375th Anniversary announced that DJ Magic Stan will replace the DJ Champion performance that was scheduled to take place shortly after midnight.

The last minute change is due to broken equipment. There's no indication that the cancellation is due to the cold, assured Isabelle Pelletier, the spokesperson of the organization.

In a statement, the City of Montreal invited participants to "dress to brave polar cold conditions and consume alcohol in a moderate way so as not to increase the effects of the cold."

In Quebec City, Grande Allée will be the gathering place for party animals. Two stages were installed on the site, which extends from the hotel Concorde to the National Assembly. One will be dedicated to Quebec traditional music. The other will bring together DJs.