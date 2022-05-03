Pointe-Claire votes to put Cadillac Fairview housing megaproject on ice
The Cadillac Fairview condo development in Pointe-Claire is on ice after a vote Tuesday that put the project into a zoning freeze.
After hours of debate, there was a near-unanimous consensus, with one councillor abstaining and the rest supporting the freeze.
The turnaround came as a surprise to many in Pointe-Claire, since acus recently as a week ago, it seemed like a done deal that the current mall parking lot would be excluded from the zoning freeze and be used for the high-density megaproject.
But there were recent worries that excluding the project entirely from the zoning freeze, known as RCI, would mean there would be very few limitations on it.
"The height requirement on that project is airplanes crashing on top of it. Otherwise they can go even higher," said Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas.
His goal heading into the vote was "to include Cadillac Fairview in the RCI -- of course," he said. "That has been my objective since day one."
But some councillors didn't seem as sure. With heavy pressure about how the development might eat into nearby woods, as well as height and other zoning concerns, at least two councillors seemed to be waffling.
"Nothing is a sure thing," shrugged councillor Brent Cowan as the debate kicked off.
"We’re really concerned about what the impact of [the project] is on the forest, and we really wanted to talk about the project as a whole," said Genevieve Lussier of Save Fairview Forest.
She said Pointe-Claire shouldn't allow both the lot and the woods to be developed.
"The REM has already eaten up eight of the 50 acres, so there’s only 42 acres left. So our goal is to save 100 percent of what’s left," she said.
With the vote putting the project into the freeze, both sides will have some more time to make their cases. After that time the city can either renew the freeze or make a permanent bylaw to replace it.
--With files from CTV's Andrew Brennan
Montreal Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions
The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
Canada geese causing problems for cities as experts struggle to reduce populations
While Canada geese are a national symbol, the animals can cause a lot of problems for the cities they reside in, leaving officials grappling to find solutions to mitigate their populations.
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals pledge to cancel Highway 413, spend $10 billion on schools
The Ontario Liberals are promising to spend $10 billion to build and repair schools if elected in June.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
-
Ontario COVID-19 numbers 'on right track' if behaviour stays steady: science table head
The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table says Ontario appears to be on the right track and that cases should be declining in the coming weeks if people maintain current behaviour patterns.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
London
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in death of London, Ont. woman
An 18-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lynda Marques.
-
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
-
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
Northern Ontario
-
Popular TV game show is coming to these Canadian cities this fall
The Price is Right, TV's longest-running game show, is bringing its live, travelling show to these three Canadian cities this fall.
-
Delays continue at Toronto Pearson. This is how early you should arrive for your flight
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
-
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
Calgary
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Calgary's surplus shrinks after city administrators revise numbers
The City of Calgary's surplus is nearly two-thirds as large as originally reported, city administrators revealed Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain this weekend in Calgary following a warm lead-up
Enjoy the backyard patio Friday, but get those cushions covered Saturday.
Kitchener
-
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
-
Kitchener Rangers live another day, force game 7
The Kitchener Rangers have managed to live another day following a do-or-die game.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
Vancouver
-
What's ahead for B.C.'s flood, wildfire season? Officials give update
With spring weather expected to warm up, bringing increased flood and wildfire risk to B.C., officials are giving locals an idea of what to expect in the months ahead.
-
Former Vancouver airport screener says she quit over poor working conditions, low pay
A former security screening employee who worked at Vancouver International Airport says she quit her job of four years over poor working conditions and low pay.
-
Closing arguments conclude in trial of B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence causing death
Closing arguments finished Tuesday at New Westminster Supreme Court in the trial of a caregiver charged in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
Edmonton
-
Oilers look to harness emotion, bounce back from Game 1 loss to Kings
Bouncing back is nothing new for the Oilers. Now Edmonton needs to prove the resiliency it showed during the regular season has carried over to the playoffs.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy today and tomorrow. The long-range forecast is 'bumpy'
All in all, Wednesday will be a great early-May day and not at all representative of what's coming our way this weekend and early next week.
-
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
Windsor
-
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
-
Complaint leads to impaired driving and drug charges: CK police
A 40-year-old Chatham man is facing impaired driving and drug charges after police received a driving complaint.
-
Average Windsor-Essex home price increases, sales drop
The average price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climb, but the number of properties sold has decreased.
Regina
-
Riders take eight prospects in 2022 CFL Draft
Eight prospects, including Regina Rams receiver Riley Boersma, were taken by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2022 CFL Draft.
-
What you need to know ahead of fishing season in southern Sask.
The 2022 fishing season opens on Thursday for lakes and rivers south of Prince Albert.
-
Flin Flon forces Canalta Cup Final back to Estevan to decide SJHL champion
The Flin Flon Bombers held their ground at the Whitney Forum in Flin Flon during game six of the SJHL Canalta Cup Final on Tuesday, picking up a huge 6-1 win over the Estevan Bruins.
Ottawa
-
School bus driver caught going 106 km/h with children on board
A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is facing stunt driving charges after police say they drove more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with children on board.
-
Meet the Ontario election candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the Ontario election campaign.
-
Ottawa Hospital warns of longer emergency wait times
Officials at the Ottawa Hospital are warning of longer-than-usual wait times in the emergency department due to COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man starts organ donor foundation in honour of late wife
Organ donation has affected Clarence Pilon's family. That's why he started the Karen Pilon Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
-
'Any information is good information': Sask. police seek tips to help solve 140 long-term missing persons cases
Police are shining a light on cases like Megan Gallagher's during Missing Persons Week — in hopes of bringing forward new leads.
-
War in Ukraine, food security concerns drive record earnings for Nutrien
Nutrien is announcing record earnings for the first quarter of 2022.