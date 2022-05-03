Pointe-Claire votes to put Cadillac Fairview housing megaproject on ice

The proposed tower project in Pointe-Claire is causing concern for many residents concerned with how it will transform the region. The proposed tower project in Pointe-Claire is causing concern for many residents concerned with how it will transform the region.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show

Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon