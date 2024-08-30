Pointe-Claire business shot at, investigation ongoing

A business in Pointe-Claire, on Montreal's West Island, was the victim of gunfire early Friday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about shots fired at 2:55 a.m. on Brunswick Boulevard near du Marché Street on the border of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

"When officers arrived on site, they located at least one impact of a projectile on a window," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

There were no reported injuries.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.