    • Pointe-Claire business shot at, investigation ongoing

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    A business in Pointe-Claire, on Montreal's West Island, was the victim of gunfire early Friday morning.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about shots fired at 2:55 a.m. on Brunswick Boulevard near du Marché Street on the border of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

    "When officers arrived on site, they located at least one impact of a projectile on a window," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    There were no reported injuries.

    There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

