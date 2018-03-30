Pointe-Aux-Trembles stabbing leaves man in critical condition
A stabbing in Pointe-Aux-Trembles left a 23-year-old man in critical condition on Thur., March 30, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 4:03PM EDT
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Pointe-Aux-Trembles on Thursday night.
The man was found on the sidewalk on 8th Ave. with stab wounds to his lower body.
Police said they have not determined a possible motive for the attack.
No arrests have been made.
