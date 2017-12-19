Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Mayor Valérie Plante on Tuesday morning at the Montreal City Hall.

The talks between the prime minister and the new mayor started at 10:15 a.m. Trudeau said they'll discuss cannabis regulations, transit and housing among other matters.

On Monday, the Trudeau met with Giuliana Fumagalli, the new mayor of the Villeray / Saint-Michel / Parc-Extension borough, as well as other elected municipal officials, to discuss the priorities of the new municipal administration at the local level.

Trudeau is the MP for Papineau, a riding in the borough.

The PM returns to Ottawa later in the day  to holds talks at 6 p.m. with Rex Tillerson, the U.S. Secretary of State, followed by a diplomatic reception.

 