

La Presse Canadienne





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Mayor Valérie Plante on Tuesday morning at the Montreal City Hall.

The talks between the prime minister and the new mayor started at 10:15 a.m. Trudeau said they'll discuss cannabis regulations, transit and housing among other matters.

On Monday, the Trudeau met with Giuliana Fumagalli, the new mayor of the Villeray / Saint-Michel / Parc-Extension borough, as well as other elected municipal officials, to discuss the priorities of the new municipal administration at the local level.

Trudeau is the MP for Papineau, a riding in the borough.

The PM returns to Ottawa later in the day to holds talks at 6 p.m. with Rex Tillerson, the U.S. Secretary of State, followed by a diplomatic reception.



