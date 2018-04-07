

CTV Montreal





A chorus of protestors gathered Sunday to raise voices and concerns about the closure of Villa Maria’s music school.

The impending closure was announced by Villa Maria in January, citing low enrolment.

But approximately 200 students, teachers, and parents took to the streets in an afternoon demonstration, showing school administrators that they’re not prepared to give up the fight.

“We’re fighting to get our program back,” said Villa Maria student Linnea Nguyen. “We’re fighting for our school to consult us in decisions like these.

The school’s 164 year history of private one-on-one lessons has seen many alumni go on to pursue successful careers in music.

“If you want to master an instrument, getting practice time, that’s what’s getting killed, along with 18 full time music teachers,” explained Sue Macelli, a parent.

Parents said they would have appreciated some consultation with the school before the decision was pushed through. This decision, they said, affects all of the students.

“It’s not only the private lessons we’re losing, it’s the extracurricular activities offered to the whole school,” said Nathalie Fisette-Caza, President of the Parent’s Association.

Activities such as music shows, the choir, and ensembles will be eliminated with the music school, though Villa Maria said it intends to keep the school band.

However, it’s the specialists who help the students learn and improve the technical aspects of their performance.

Alfred Lagrenade, a voice and piano teacher, has been at Villa Maria for 15 years. Like other teachers, he feels that abolishing the program is a backwards move, considering that many studies show music instruction contributes to academic success and social wellbeing.

“We’re devastated,” he said. “It’s really an awful decision. The very day it was announced I had students crying in my class.”

More than 100 of Quebec’s prominent musicians added their names to an open letter to keep the school going.

An online petition raised more than 1800 signatures – which parents hope will be enough to get the school to reconsider their decision.