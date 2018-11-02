

CTV Montreal





Fire broke out in a triplex in the Plateau Friday evening, forcing five people out of their homes.

Firefighters were called to the building at 5270 de Bordeaux St., where flames erupted in the living room on the second floor. All three floors had to be evacuated as some 40 firefighters worked to put out the fire. It is now under control.

The cause of the fire is so far unknown, but officials say it appears to be accidental.

Investigators are on the scene.

The residents of the building have been taken into the care of the Red Cross.