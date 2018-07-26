

The Canadian Press





An overnight fire in Montreal has sent one woman to hospital and left two other people with minor injuries.

Firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment building in the Plateau-Mont-Royal district at about 2:45 a.m. after residents reportedly heard an explosion.

They arrived to find flames shooting out from third floor windows and worked with police to help residents get out of the building.

A woman in her 40s was found unconscious in one of the apartments and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

One police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and a third person was treated at the scene for minor burns to their feet.

There was no word on what caused the fire.