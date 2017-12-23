

The Canadian Press





Montreal’s City Hall will be appropriately festive during an open house on Saturday.

Mayor Valerie Plante, her husband Pierre-Antoine Harvey, city council chair Cathy Wong and other elected municipal officials will greet Montrealers between 10:30 and 1:30.

There will be some other notable guests on hand as Santa Claus and the Star Fairy will make an appearance. For the kids there will be face painting and other treats.