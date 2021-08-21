MONTREAL -- If you’re a kid, an extra week of summer camp sounds like a sweet deal.

But mayor Valérie Plante says it’s a perk for parents too.

Many day camps don’t offer services the week before the school year starts, meaning some parents have to scramble for childcare during those last few days of summer break.

In response to this issue, Plante announced that the City of Montreal will offer an additional week of day camp to families next year, should she be re-elected.

“If you talk to any family, any parents with kids, it is such a puzzle at the end of the summer,” said Plante at a press conference on Aug. 21.

The extension, estimated to cost around $1 million, will apply to camps operated by the City of Montreal and partner organizations. Plante says space will be provided for roughly ten thousand children