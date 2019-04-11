

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has added her voice to the chorus criticizing Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg’s comments on the provincial religious symbols bill.

Returning from a trip to South America, Plante issued a statement demanding an apology from Steinberg, who compared the Coalition Avenir Quebec’s tabled Bill 21 to “ethnic cleansing.”

"Since the introduction of Bill 21, I have emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy debate. I have also reiterated the importance for elected officials to stay above the fray. Last Friday, Mayor Steinberg made absolutely unacceptable comments. These comments sparked outrage throughout Quebec, with good reason,” said Plante. “Mayor Steinberg's comments have no place in this public debate. Mayor Steinberg's words and his refusal to apologize have diverted the debate from the proposed law on secularism to become the subject of the debate itself. This attitude is irresponsible and must be denounced.”

Since making the statement at a news conference earlier this week, Steinberg’s comment has been criticized by politicians from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the comment “unacceptable” while Premier Francois Legault said the Hampstead mayor was being disrespectful.

Steinberg has said the quote was taken out of context and has refused to apologize.