MONTREAL -- Incumbent mayoral candidate Valerie Plante holds a narrow lead over her challenger, Denis Coderre, with just over 40,000 votes counted in Montreal's 2021 municipal election, or roughly 10 per cent of the total.

Plante has a share of 49 per cent of votes so far, while Coderre has 42 per cent. The difference between them is 2,836 votes.

Mouvement Montreal candidate Balarama Holness is in third place with about 7 per cent of the vote so far.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. So far, just 289 of the 3,930 polling stations have been counted.

Current mayor Plante and former mayor Coderre, who Plante ousted in 2017, have been battling it out for weeks, with third candidate Holness appearing to lag in support.

One poll showed this week that Plante had pulled ahead by six percentage points, but one fact that seems clear so far about this election is that turnout is very, very low - as of 4 p.m., it was under 32 per cent.

That means the race will be decided by only about 400,000 people, unless there was a very significant bump in the last few hours of voting.

A close race could come down to a few thousand votes.

EARLY RESULTS SHOW CDN-NDG MAYOR LAGGING IN SUPPORT

Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough Mayor Sue Montgomery lagged fourth place as early results rolled in.

Ensemble Montreal candidate Lionel Perez is in front with 1,016 ballots. Behind him is Projet Montreal candidate Gracia Katahwa with 758. Ensemble Montreal's Matthew Kerr got 190. Montgomery is fourth, with 151 votes.

CDN-NDG is Montreal's most populous borough, with a population of

MAJOR CANDIDATES AWAIT RESULTS

The three major parties are all set up at election-night headquarters, with the two major parties downtown and the third candidate in Saint-Henri.

Projet Montreal, the party of Valérie Plante and the current administration, is holding theirs at the Theatre Olympia on Sainte-Catherine St.

Coderre's Ensemble Montreal is gathering at a reception centre on Robert-Bourassa Blvd. near Square-Victoria.

And Mouvement Montreal, the party of Balarama Holness, will watch results at Maison Principale, a space in the heart of Saint-Henri on Couvent St.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Follow CTV Montreal's liveblog here.