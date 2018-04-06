

With baseball season underway, Mayor Valerie Plante made sure Montrealers know her heart lies not with Red Sox or Blue Jays, but with the bleu-blanc-rouge of the Montreal Expos on Thursday.

Plante posted a photo of herself in a sporting goods store, grinning widely as she sported a Montreal Expos cap.

“Getting ready for tomorrow’s meeting. How do you like my hat, @mitchgarber?” she posted, adding a winking smile and baseball emoji.

On Friday, Plante is set to meet with two of Montreal’s most prominent and wealthy residents, Mitch Garber and Stephen Bronfman, to discuss the possibility of a new team being brought to Montreal.

There is alot of speculation about the meeting with @Val_Plante . The Mayoress has never met Stephen Bronfman and has communicated a desire to get to know a cross-section of Montreal business leaders and also to hear about the potential for baseball in Montreal. Nothing more. — Mitch Garber (@mitchgarber) April 5, 2018

Rumours of baseball’s return to Montreal have swirled for years, partially thanks to Plante’s predecessor as mayor, Denis Coderre.

During his tenure in office, Coderre had portrayed himself as a major supporter of a return of Major League Baseball, holding events with former Expos stars like Tim Raines and being a regular presence at the now-annual Toronto Blue Jays exhibition games at the Olympic Stadium. Plante, by contrast, said during the campaign she would support a push for a new team but would not commit any public funds to the project.

Plante did not attend this year’s set of exhibition games.

The Montreal Expos played their first game as a franchise on April 8, 1969 against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. They moved to Washington, D.C. and were rebranded the Nationals following the 2004 season.

Prior to the Expos, Montreal had been home to the minor league Royals, who served as a farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers. The 1946 team included Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who would go on to break MLB’s colour barrier as the first black player the next year.