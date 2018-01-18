

CTV Montreal





Premier Philippe Couillard and Mayor Valerie Plante had their first working meeting Thursday where they discussed public transit, legalizing pot and the city's booming economy.

Plante met Couillard and Municipal Affairs Minister Martin Coiteux at city hall, where she asked for more money for public transit.

Couillard told her the proposed pink line for the metro is a logical idea, adding that after the blue line extension is completed, pressure will mount for more access into other parts of the city.

On legalizing marijuana, Quebec and Montreal agree they need to work together to improve how the new law will be implemented in the city.

They also agreed that the province and cities need to work together to respond to extreme weather events following last spring’s disastrous floods.

Both expressed their disappointment and surprise that Montreal did not make the final cut to become the next headquarter city of the multinational Amazon, saying they believe strongly in a vibrant Montreal.

“We really believed that we had a good shot at this, at least to be on the short list. That's my disappointment, being on the final decision is something different – but on the short list. I would have liked to see Montreal there,” said Couillard.

“Artificial intelligence is at the heart of Montreal,” added Plante. “We have many universities and researchers that work on that, so we're in a very good position of attracting different types of companies in the near future.”

Plante added that because of tech companies including Google and Ubisoft, as well as the decision to keep the World Anti-Doping Agency in Montreal, she's confident about luring other big names to the city in the coming months and years.