

CTV Montreal





Quebec's Liberal Party is criticizing plans for the new Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge, saying the replacement for the existing 55-year-old structure won't meet public transport needs.

In a statement, MNAs Marie-Claude Nicholes and Gregory Kelley said the lack of a specific lane for an eventual extension of the REM light rail system to Vaudreuil-Dorion is disappointing.

"At the very beginning of the current mandate, I wrote to (Transport Minister) Francois Bonnardel to inform him of my riding's needs with regard to the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge," said Nichols. "I was particularly clear about the need for a reserved lane for the REM on the bridge. Yet again, we are disappointed to learn that the needs of our fellow citizens are not going to be taken into account."

Junior Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau laid out plans for the new Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge on Wednesday. The original bridge connects the island of Montreal to communities in the west and is used by 83,000 vehicles every day.

The new version will have several lanes for traffic, a bus lane, and one for pedestrians.

“The bridge needs lots of repairs,” said Rouleau. “Too much.”

Engineers have found significant cracks in the structure and lanes have been closed in the past for urgent repairs.

The current bridge will remain in operation during construction.

The new bridge, which will be just north of the existing one, will have three lanes in each direction for traffic, a designated bus lane, and pedestrian path.

Rouleau made it clear that the bridge would be rebuilt with buses as the priority, and that new technology would be considered if there was a need.

There is no word yet on a timeline or potential cost of the project.