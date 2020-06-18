MONTREAL -- Quebec tourists who will be allowed to travel through New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island to get to the Magdalen Islands as of June 26 won’t be allowed to eat at restaurants or spend a night in either places, the government has announced.

A few days ago, the government said single overnight stops would be allowed in New Brunswick for those making the trip. New information indicates that drivers will have to travel straight through the province, except to stop for gas or to pick up food.

The same will apply to Prince Edward Island – tourists will have to go straight from the Confederation Bridge to Souris to board the ferry that will take them to the Magdalen Islands.

These decisions were made taking the COVID-19 virus into account.

The Quebec government says its agreement with the two maritime provinces also states that travellers must have printed copies of travel forms with them, otherwise they won’t be allowed to cross the borders.

Drivers will also need to show their return tickets for the ferry and proof of accommodation on the island, whether they booked something or are staying with family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.