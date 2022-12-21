Place-d'Armes metro station reopens to riders after COP15 closure

Montreal's Place-d'Armes metro station, on the orange line, is back open to transit users after being closed for more than two weeks due to COP15.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirmed Wednesday morning that trains were stopping again at this station located at the gates of Old Montreal, which they had not done from Dec. 1 to 20.

As The Canadian Press passed by early today, the grey fences that formed a security perimeter around the Palais des congrès during COP15 were still in place outside the station, but it was possible to make your way inside.

COP15 on biodiversity concluded on Monday with a landmark agreement to protect 30 per cent of the world's land and marine areas by 2030, and to mobilize at least $200 billion a year in domestic and international biodiversity funding from both the public and private sectors.

Due to the presence of thousands of participants, including ministers from around the world and other important dignitaries, the Place d'Armes station was closed.

The closure was part of a larger security perimeter that was set up around the Palais des congrès. Metro users were invited to fall back on the Champ-de-Mars and Square-Victoria-OACI stations.