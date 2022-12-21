Place-d'Armes metro station reopens to riders after COP15 closure

Commuters hold the hand rail in a subway in Montreal on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul ChiassonCommuters hold the hand rail in a subway in Montreal on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Commuters hold the hand rail in a subway in Montreal on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul ChiassonCommuters hold the hand rail in a subway in Montreal on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon