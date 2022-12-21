Place-d'Armes metro station reopens to riders after COP15 closure
Montreal's Place-d'Armes metro station, on the orange line, is back open to transit users after being closed for more than two weeks due to COP15.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirmed Wednesday morning that trains were stopping again at this station located at the gates of Old Montreal, which they had not done from Dec. 1 to 20.
As The Canadian Press passed by early today, the grey fences that formed a security perimeter around the Palais des congrès during COP15 were still in place outside the station, but it was possible to make your way inside.
COP15 on biodiversity concluded on Monday with a landmark agreement to protect 30 per cent of the world's land and marine areas by 2030, and to mobilize at least $200 billion a year in domestic and international biodiversity funding from both the public and private sectors.
Due to the presence of thousands of participants, including ministers from around the world and other important dignitaries, the Place d'Armes station was closed.
The closure was part of a larger security perimeter that was set up around the Palais des congrès. Metro users were invited to fall back on the Champ-de-Mars and Square-Victoria-OACI stations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 21, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2025
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Annual inflation rate fell slightly to 6.8 per cent in November
Canada's annual inflation rate edged down slightly to 6.8 per cent in November.
Cold air spreading across country will bring messy weather to Ontario, Quebec; heading for Atlantic Canada
Freezing rain, extreme cold and blowing snow are expected in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada this weekend during the busiest travel period of the year.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Should Canada produce more medicine amid ongoing shortages? Trudeau isn't sure
As Canada faces an ongoing shortage of children's medications, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't know if ramping up domestic production of pharmaceuticals is the right approach to addressing the problem.
Here to stay, or time to do away? Here is what MPs have heard about hybrid sittings
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
Toronto
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
-
Ontario family raises over $50K more than expected for 7-year-old with rare cancer
An Ontario family has exceeded their expectations in raising money to help their 7-year-old child recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
-
Candlelight vigil planned for victims of Vaughan, Ont. condo shooting
A candlelight vigil is expected to take place tonight for the victims of a Toronto-area condo shooting.
Atlantic
-
Man who was subject of dangerous person alert taken into custody in Shelburne County, N.S.
A 52-year-old man who was the subject of a dangerous person alert Tuesday night has been taken into custody.
-
'It’s unimaginable': Family mourning death of university student calls for public health transparency
Speaking from his home in Kemptville, Ont., Mike Gaynor says his family is in turmoil, after his 18-year-old daughter, Maria, died of meningitis B last week.
-
Nine-month-old baby tested positive for RSV after passing away, says godmother
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
London
-
Man arrested after attempting to fight tree: Police
In what was probably a losing battle from the beginning for one Sarnia man, Huron County OPP made an arrest late last week after police found a man trying to fight a tree while allegedly intoxicated.
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
-
Parents sound alarm over unsafe pick-up, drop-off area outside London, Ont. elementary school
Parents are sounding the alarm about a dangerous mix of children and traffic around an unregulated pick-up and drop-off area outside a school in northeast London. Twice a day in front of St. Anne Catholic Elementary School, parents are stopping their cars along the unpaved shoulder, or crossing the busy traffic lanes to reach the sidewalk along the south side of Huron Street.
Northern Ontario
-
'Collect it, sanitize it, reuse it': Southwestern Ontario women land on Forbes list for environmentally friendly company
A pair of young entrepreneurs from southwestern Ontario is changing the world one reusable container at a time. At a small facility in Guelph, Kayli Dale and Jacquie Hutchings are helping businesses transition from single-use plastics to reusable options.
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2025
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
Calgary shelters, outreach groups help city’s most vulnerable during cold snap
As Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning, local agencies are stepping up to help the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3
Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 on Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
Packed planes spent hours stuck on the tarmac overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Whiteout conditions, blowing snow in Fraser Valley
Road conditions in the eastern Fraser Valley are being described as “very poor” by police as frigid temperatures persist in the wake of a winter snowstorm.
-
Flying out of YVR? Here's what Air Canada and WestJet are offering if you cancel
With winter weather causing "unprecedented" delays and cancellations out of Vancouver International Airport during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, airlines are offering options for travellers who choose to cancel their plans.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Shortest day of the year and coldest day of the week
It's the Winter Solstice today. The sun's most direct rays reach their further point south before starting to shift back northwards.
-
Former hotel becomes home for at-risk Edmontonians
Dozens of vulnerable Edmontonians are settling into their new permanent homes in south Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Cruisers nearly rammed, charges laid in Chatham-Kent
A Toronto man is charged after an incident in Blenheim involving police cruisers. Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle on Chatham Street north in Blenheim.
-
'Collect it, sanitize it, reuse it': Southwestern Ontario women land on Forbes list for environmentally friendly company
A pair of young entrepreneurs from southwestern Ontario is changing the world one reusable container at a time. At a small facility in Guelph, Kayli Dale and Jacquie Hutchings are helping businesses transition from single-use plastics to reusable options.
-
Possibility of 'flash freeze' on the way
The special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and all of southern Ontario. A major winter storm is still on track to move into the area starting late Thursday as rain or snow and transitioning to rain Thursday night
Regina
-
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
-
Semi rollover causing delays on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw RCMP said motorists travelling on Highway 1 westbound can expect delays Wednesday morning after a semi rolled three kilometres east of the junction with Highway 39.
-
New report highlights Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary folks' experiences in Sask.
A new community report is addressing the lack of data on Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming (2STNBGN) people in Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Assess your own risk for the holidays, Ottawa's top doc urges
Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging everyone to evaluate their own health risks and those of the people around them when making holiday plans this year, as respiratory viruses surge.
-
Residents push to make Ottawa public school board address anti-Semitism
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meets Tuesday evening, and it is expected to address concerns about rising hate directed at Jewish students and staff, and accusations the board is not doing enough to respond.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.