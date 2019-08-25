

Andrew Brennan, CTV Montreal





One of Quebec’s richest men and most notorious politicians was the star of the show as the Bloc Quebecois met with party members on Sunday.

Quebecor CEO and former Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl Peladeau addressed the party membership but was coy about his political future. He said he accepted the invitation to speak from Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet but he’ll evaluate his role with the party as the campaign gets underway.

“I received an invitation and when I like invitations I accept them,” he said. “This is the reason why I’m here today.”

During his speech Peladeau took aim at Quebec Premier Francois Legault and the recent vote by Air Transat shareholders approving a sale of the company to Air Canada. Peladeau said he would work to keep Quebec businesses headquartered in the province. He took shots at Legault, who once served as CEO of Air Transat, saying he hadn’t “lifted a finger” to oppose the sale of the company.

Peladeau received a standing ovation from the 350 Bloc members who gathered at Pointe-Aux-Trembles’ Roussin Community Centre.

At the meeting Blanchet was joined by former leaders Gilles Duceppe and Mario Beaulieu. Beaulieu, a former leader of the St-Jean-Baptiste Society, said he plans to run again in the Pointe-de-L’Ile riding.

The Bloc Quebecois hasn’t held official party status in Parliament since the 2011 election, when it won just four seats. The party currently holds 10 seats.

Recent polls show the Bloc gaining ground in Quebec as Liberal support has waned following the SNC-Lavallin scandal. Blanchet said the change in fortune is because Quebecers are looking for a party that will represent their interests better than anyone.

“I am convinced when Quebecers were represented by MPs from the Bloc Quebecois a few years ago, in more important numbers, Quebec was better off,” he said. “We do believe that after having flirted with both the NDP and Liberals, Quebecers might be back to those that did the best for them.”

- With files from The Canadian Press