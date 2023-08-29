Pilot union launches labour complaint against Jazz, but ratifies deal changes
Chorus Aviation Inc. says pilots at its subsidiary Jazz Aviation have ratified changes to their collective agreement, even as the union filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Jazz.
Jazz president Randolph deGooyer, whose company provides regional service for Air Canada, says the amended deal recognizes the upward shift in pilot wages and expands the airline's recruitment and training options.
However, the Air Line Pilots Association says the agreement lacked overwhelming support among membership, as underlying issues went unaddressed during bargaining.
On Monday -- the same day the deal was ratified -- the pilots association filed a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board claiming that management at Air Canada and Jazz violated several sections of the Canada Labour Code.
The union says the airlines failed to comply with so-called flow agreements in the contract, which spell out the number of pilots who can transition from working at Jazz to working directly for Air Canada.
Chorus says the amended agreement will not impact its financial results.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.
