MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pilot project aims to treat Montreal mental health patients at home, not the ER

    Share

    Quebec is hoping to expand on a new model of care for patients in the emergency room experiencing a mental health crisis.

    The model has been in place at Notre-Dame Hospital in Montreal for several months, and on Monday, Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant announced a plan to expand the measures to other hospitals.

    A "brief intervention team" will now care for patients in crisis who need to be stabilized.

    The measure, said Carmant, will free up beds for more severe psychiatric cases.

    "They can have 48 to 72 hours in a unit of intensive short intervention, so you can avoid hospitalization," he said.

    The goal is to make hospitalization a last resort.

    All patients leaving the hospital receive follow-up care in the community to ensure no one falls through the cracks.

    Those who need it can have access to a measure called "psychiatric home hospitalization," where the patient will be visited at their home by a nurse, a psychiatrist, or social worker up to three times a day for six to eight weeks.

    "It can prevent long hospitalization and can help the team as well observe what's happening at the house of the patients. And it leads to a better interaction between family and the treating team," explained Carmant.

    Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)

    The pilot project started at in January, and Notre-Dame Hospital said about 90 per cent of those receiving home care did not return to the ER.

    The care people receive is also more targeted, explained Dr. Cedric Andres, chief of psychiatry at the Notre-Dame Hospital.

    "We are treating the right patient at the right moment, at the right place. This is the difference. So the quality of the care is vastly increased," he said.

    Advocates in Quebec have often criticized a lack of mental health resources and long wait times.

    Notre-Dame recruited about 10 employees for its brief intervention team and another 40 for its home hospitalization team.

    Notre-Dame Hospital in Montreal (CTV News)

    Carmant said he's optimistic other hospitals will be able to do the same.

    "Well, those are innovative initiatives which lead to recruitment. People are excited about these new programs. And the team here did an unbelievable team and unbelievable work and being able to recruit, without decreasing services elsewhere," he said.

    Carmant said he hopes to eventually expand programs like these to hospitals throughout the province.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News