Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City

A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.



Quebec City police say the crash happened at 9:22 a.m. On its Twitter feed, the Jean-Lesage airport stated that the aircraft was an Orizon Aviation Cessna 172 with a single passenger on board. The pilot was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

#incident An Orizon Aviation Cessna 172 with 1 passenger on board was involved in an incident at landing on August 1, 2023 at 9:20 am. Emergency services were immediately deployed. Flight delays are expected. Check your flight status before going to YQB. — Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) August 1, 2023



The aircraft was upside down on the runway, according to police.

The cause of the crash is so far unknown, though police say it was a landing incident.

The incident occurred on the main runway, and is causing some flights to be delayed, the airport confirmed. The aircraft is expected to be towed away and the runway restored in the next few hours.

- With files form The Canadian Press