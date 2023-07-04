Pilot did not have license when flying unregistered helicopter that crashed and killed him: report
A Transport Safety Board of Canada report showed that a rotor malfunction led to the fatal crash that killed the pilot of an amateur-built helicopter in 2022.
The helicopter was unlicensed, and the 64-year-old man held a Canadian airline transport pilot license, but did not have a Transport Canada helicopter licence and "there was no indication that the pilot had completed any training flights with a qualified flight instructor as a helicopter student pilot," the report reads.
In addition, there was no flight log found.
On Nov. 29, the owner and pilot of an unregistered RotorWay Exec helicopter took off for a flight from his garage in Lefebvre, Que. and got to around 150 feet above ground before going on a two-minute loop on his property before beginning his descent.
"Shortly afterward, fragments separated from the aircraft as the aircraft began to break up in flight and drop," the report reads. "Approximately 2 minutes after takeoff, the aircraft struck the ground at a steep angle and ended up in a ditch marking the boundary of a field approximately 0.3 NM (nautical mile) southeast of the point of departure."
The report says that a family member was filming the flight from take-off to crash.
The pilot was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash.
The flightpath of the helicopter that crashed in Nov., 2022 and killed the pilot in Lefebvre, Que. SOURCE: TSBC
ROTOR FAILURE
The report found that the joint between the edge and skin of the rotor blade led to the two parts separating, causing the pilot to lose control.
The TSB report found that two similar crashes involving RotorWay Exec helicopters occurred in 1992 in Shropshire, U.K. and Wimberley, Texas.
The safety board insists that owners and pilots of amateur-built aircraft "must ensure that they fully understand the regulations and that they have all technical data applicable to their aircraft, including data from the kit provider, the manufacturer, and the component manufacturer."
"They must also ensure that all maintenance activities, including inspections, and operating procedures comply with these technical data to ensure that the aircraft remains airworthy," the report reads.
