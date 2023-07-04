Pilot did not have licence when flying unregistered helicopter that crashed and killed him: report

A RotorWay Exec helicopter similar to the one pictured here crashed in Quebec in 2022, killing the pilot. An investigation found that there was an issue with one of the rotor blades that led to the crash. SOURCE: Wikicommons A RotorWay Exec helicopter similar to the one pictured here crashed in Quebec in 2022, killing the pilot. An investigation found that there was an issue with one of the rotor blades that led to the crash. SOURCE: Wikicommons

