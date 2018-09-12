Featured Video
Pierrefonds street evacuated as man barricades himself
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 8:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 12, 2018 8:13PM EDT
Several people on Thorndale St. in Pierrefonds have been evacuated as police negotiate with a man who's barricaded himself inside a home on the street.
The man is unarmed, but intoxicated.
He's alleged to have been involved in an act of domestic violence in St. Jerome with his partner.
The SPVM is now assisting the St. Jerome Police Department in handling the situation.
