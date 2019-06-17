

CTV Montreal Staff





Oprah Winfrey was at the Bell Centre Sunday evening for a talk about finding one's path – and one Montreal teacher's path led straight to Oprah.

For most of her 20-year teaching career, Valerie Kamel has been infusing her classes with Oprah's wisdom.

Her students at College Beaubois in Pierrefonds posted a video to Instagram to get Oprah's attention, and they sure did succeed.



Oprah won’t be speaking to media but she’s having a good talk with students here. She says in her heart she is a teacher. pic.twitter.com/9vLR73KIAR — Denise Roberts (@DRobertsCTV) June 17, 2019

The famed talk show host and entertainment mogul was in Montreal for a stop on her Your Path Made Clear book tour, and sported a Toronto Raptors jacket.



“Everyone says Canadians are kind and that was proven especially true in Montreal tonight. Thank you for giving me your Sunday night, I loved being with you. Enjoy the Toronto @raptors parade tomorrow! #PathMadeClear,” she posted to Instagram.





- With files from Meredith MacLeod of CTVNews.ca



