Pierrefonds school meets Oprah, making teacher's dream come true
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 11:42AM EDT
Oprah Winfrey was at the Bell Centre Sunday evening for a talk about finding one's path – and one Montreal teacher's path led straight to Oprah.
For most of her 20-year teaching career, Valerie Kamel has been infusing her classes with Oprah's wisdom.
Her students at College Beaubois in Pierrefonds posted a video to Instagram to get Oprah's attention, and they sure did succeed.
The famed talk show host and entertainment mogul was in Montreal for a stop on her Your Path Made Clear book tour, and sported a Toronto Raptors jacket.
“Everyone says Canadians are kind and that was proven especially true in Montreal tonight. Thank you for giving me your Sunday night, I loved being with you. Enjoy the Toronto @raptors parade tomorrow! #PathMadeClear,” she posted to Instagram.
- With files from Meredith MacLeod of CTVNews.ca
