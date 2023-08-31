Pierre Trudeau spy unit reflects secrecy of Ottawa toward Quebec sovereignty

September 9, Ottawa--Quebec Premier Rene Levesque (R) shrugs his shoulders and walks away from Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (L) after a chat prior to the beginning of the second day of the Constitution Conference Sept 9, 1980. (CP PHOTO) 1998 (stf- Drew Gragg) September 9, Ottawa--Quebec Premier Rene Levesque (R) shrugs his shoulders and walks away from Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (L) after a chat prior to the beginning of the second day of the Constitution Conference Sept 9, 1980. (CP PHOTO) 1998 (stf- Drew Gragg)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron

Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon