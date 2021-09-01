MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault confirmed Wednesday that Pierre Fitzgibbon has been allowed to resume his duties as the province's economy minister.

The 66-year-old was forced to leave the cabinet at the beginning of June after successive ethics commissioner reprimands.

Fitzgibbon acknowledged in a news conference Tuesday after his swearing-in that he had thought of resigning and leaving political life.

But he says his desire to carry out his projects for the Quebec economy was stronger than his desire to quit.

Fitzgibbon chose to comply with the code of ethics requirements for elected officials in order to return to cabinet, complete his term and announce his decision to run for a second term in the October 2022 general election.

First elected in 2018, it has taken Fitzgibbon three years to comply with the code of ethics, which involved divesting himself of shares he held in two unlisted companies doing business with the government, White Star Capital and ImmerVision.

Fitzgibbon was asked to withdraw from Legault's cabinet after a fourth report from the ethics commissioner repeatedly criticized his failure to comply, putting him in a position of conflict of interest.

In a news conference with the premier, he explains that the sale of the two companies was "complicated," hence the long delay.

Since being elected, Fitzgibbon managed to divest interests in 11 of 13 companies in which he had investments.

He refused to put a dollar figure on the loss, but noted the sale was not his best financial transaction.

Fitzgibbon had previously justified his position by saying that he had not received any decent offers for the shares he held in the two companies. If he had accepted the offers he received, he estimated his loss at more than $1 million.

Ethics Commissioner Ariane Mignolet had repeatedly told Fitzgibbon that he had no choice but to comply with section 46 of the code -- like all other elected officials.

She criticized him for wanting to interpret the rules in his own way. Fitzgibbon replied the code of ethics, which was adopted unanimously by elected officials in 2010, was already "outdated" and too rigid.

Faced with his refusal to comply, Mignolet recommended that the minister lose the right to sit in the National Assembly.

Opposition parties soon started calling for the minister's resignation and the premier was forced to comply. At the time, Legault stated he was committed to reinstating him as soon as the financial situation was corrected.

Fitzgibbon has always rejected the commissioner's findings and denies that he was in a conflict of interest.

He is now demanding that the code of ethics be more flexible and reform is underway to accommodate any business people who choose to enter politics.

The premier said Wednesday the reform won't be part of his current mandate because it is a pre-election year.

While Fitzgibbon was out of office, Finance Minister Eric Girard held the position of economy minister.